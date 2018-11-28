The Parley of InstrumentsFormed 1979
The Parley of Instruments
1979
The Parley of Instruments is a London-based early music group founded in 1979. The ensemble's co-founders were Peter Holman and the violinist Roy Goodman, who have been the ensemble's two main conductors. The name "parley of instruments" comes from the London concerts in 1676 organised by the violinist John Banister.
Sheep May Safely Graze (Cantata No 208)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sheep May Safely Graze (Cantata No 208)
The Morning
Thomas Arne
The Morning
Concerto in C major for 2 trumpets, RV 537
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in C major for 2 trumpets, RV 537
Confitebor tibi Terzo 'alla francese'
Claudio Monteverdi
Confitebor tibi Terzo 'alla francese'
Arise! Ye spirits of the storm (The Tempest)
Thomas Linley
Arise! Ye spirits of the storm (The Tempest)
Suite from Almira
George Frideric Handel
Suite from Almira
Sinfonia in D major, Op 3 No 10
Giovanni Battista Bononcini
Sinfonia in D major, Op 3 No 10
The Duenna (Overture)
Thomas Linley
The Duenna (Overture)
Concerto No 1 in D major (Six Concertos in Seven Parts)
Capel Bond
Concerto No 1 in D major (Six Concertos in Seven Parts)
Where the bee sucks (The Tempest - incidental music)
Thomas (2) Linley, The Parley of Instruments & Peter Holman
Where the bee sucks (The Tempest - incidental music)
Suite from Abdelazer
Henry Purcell
Suite from Abdelazer
Concerto in G for 2 mandolins RV532
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in G for 2 mandolins RV532
Gl' amanti generosi (Sinfonia)
Francesco Mancini
Gl' amanti generosi (Sinfonia)
Concert of Venus (Albion and Albanius)
Louis Grabu, The Parley of Instruments & Peter Holman
Concert of Venus (Albion and Albanius)
Chacony in G minor, Z 730
Henry Purcell
Chacony in G minor, Z 730
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
John Foster
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
Music for the Tempest: O bid your Ariel fly
Thomas Linley
Music for the Tempest: O bid your Ariel fly
Sonatae tam aris, quam aulis servientes (Sonata No 7 in C major)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Sonatae tam aris, quam aulis servientes (Sonata No 7 in C major)
Recorder Concerto in F major - 1st movement, Affetuoso
Georg Philipp Telemann
Recorder Concerto in F major - 1st movement, Affetuoso
Concerto for mandolin and orchestra (RV.425) in C major
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for mandolin and orchestra (RV.425) in C major
Quem Pastores Laudavere - Puericinium
Michael Praetorius
Quem Pastores Laudavere - Puericinium
Ode for St Cecilia's Day of 1684: Music's the cordial of a troubled breast
John Blow
Ode for St Cecilia's Day of 1684: Music's the cordial of a troubled breast
I was glad when they said unto me (opening)
John Blow
I was glad when they said unto me (opening)
Concerto in C major RV 537
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in C major RV 537
Concerto in G major for 2 mandolins, RV 532
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in G major for 2 mandolins, RV 532
Sonata No 7 in C major (Sonatae tam aris)
Carl Heinrich Biber
Sonata No 7 in C major (Sonatae tam aris)
Fantasy Air à 4 No 7
Thomas Lupo
Fantasy Air à 4 No 7
Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen
Michael Praetorius
Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen
