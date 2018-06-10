Maher Zain (Arabic: ماهر زين‎; born 16 July 1981) is a Swedish R&B singer, songwriter and music producer of Lebanese origin. He released his debut album Thank You Allah, an internationally successful album produced by Awakening Records, in 2009. He released his follow-up album Forgive Me in April 2012 under the same production company, and a third album One (Maher Zain album) in 2016.