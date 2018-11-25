Eric Victor Burdon (born 11 May 1941) is an English singer-songwriter and actor. He was previously the vocalist of rock band The Animals and funk band War. He is regarded as one of the British Invasion's most distinct singers with his deep, powerful blues-rock voice. He is also known for his aggressive stage performances.

In 2008, he was ranked 57th in Rolling Stone's list The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.