Eric BurdonBorn 11 May 1941
Eric Burdon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2n0.jpg
1941-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70ac2314-d7d8-4435-b56c-9bad9a516642
Eric Burdon Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Victor Burdon (born 11 May 1941) is an English singer-songwriter and actor. He was previously the vocalist of rock band The Animals and funk band War. He is regarded as one of the British Invasion's most distinct singers with his deep, powerful blues-rock voice. He is also known for his aggressive stage performances.
In 2008, he was ranked 57th in Rolling Stone's list The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.
Eric Burdon Performances & Interviews
- Eric Burdon's Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bc28z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bc28z.jpg2013-06-14T11:00:00.000ZEric Burdon of The Animals plays some of the most influential tracks on his life.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bc2rx
Eric Burdon's Tracks of My Years
- Cerys Matthews in conversation with legendary Eric Burdonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0189tnc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0189tnc.jpg2013-04-28T12:15:00.000ZCerys Matthews chats to Eric Burdon about his new LP 'Til Your River Runs Dry' and the legendary musicians he's met over the years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0189tp6
Cerys Matthews in conversation with legendary Eric Burdon
