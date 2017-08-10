The Vacant Lots
The Vacant Lots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70aa3a43-8064-4147-91d4-ea9e7e287cd1
The Vacant Lots Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vacant Lots are an American electro psych band based in New York City and Burlington, Vermont.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Vacant Lots Tracks
Sort by
Suicide Note
The Vacant Lots
Suicide Note
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suicide Note
Last played on
Pleasure & Pain
The Vacant Lots
Pleasure & Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pleasure & Pain
Last played on
Never Satisfied (Anton Newcombe Remix)
The Vacant Lots
Never Satisfied (Anton Newcombe Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Satisfied (Anton Newcombe Remix)
Last played on
6AM (Alan Vega Remix)
The Vacant Lots
6AM (Alan Vega Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6AM (Alan Vega Remix)
Last played on
6am
The Vacant Lots
6am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6am
Last played on
Departure
The Vacant Lots
Departure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Departure
Last played on
Tomorrow
The Vacant Lots
Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow
Last played on
Paint This City
The Vacant Lots
Paint This City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paint This City
Last played on
Mad Mary Jones
The Vacant Lots
Mad Mary Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Mary Jones
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Vacant Lots
The Vacant Lots Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist