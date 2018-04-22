Maria KannegaardBorn 6 October 1970
Maria Kannegaard (born 6 October 1970, Copenhagen) is a Danish-born Norwegian jazz musician and pianist. She has lived in Norway since age 10. She is known from her own Maria Kannegaard trio and cooperation with, among others Live Maria Roggen's LiveBand, Eldbjørg Raknes' Trio and TingeLing, and numerous appearances at Norwegian jazz festivals.
