Laura Lee (born Laura Lee Newton; 9 March 1945 in Chicago, Illinois) is an American soul and gospel singer and songwriter, most successful in the 1960s and 1970s and influential for her records which discussed and celebrated women's experience.
If I'm Good Enough To Love (I'm Good Enough To Marry)
Laura Lee
If I'm Good Enough To Love (I'm Good Enough To Marry)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rip Off
Laura Lee
Rip Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rip Off
Last played on
Women's Love Rights
Laura Lee
Women's Love Rights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Women's Love Rights
Last played on
Wedlock is a Padlock
Laura Lee
Wedlock is a Padlock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wedlock is a Padlock
Last played on
To Win Your Heart
Laura Lee
To Win Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Win Your Heart
Last played on
Dirty Man
Laura Lee
Dirty Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Man
Last played on
Crumbs Of The Table (RocknRolla Soundsytem Edit)
Laura Lee
Crumbs Of The Table (RocknRolla Soundsytem Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need It Just As Bad As You
Laura Lee
I Need It Just As Bad As You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need It Just As Bad As You
Last played on
Wanted: Lover, No Experience Necessary
Laura Lee
Wanted: Lover, No Experience Necessary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Man's Woman, Another Woman's Man
Laura Lee
Another Man's Woman, Another Woman's Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What a Man
Laura Lee
What a Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What a Man
Last played on
Crumbs Off The Table
Laura Lee
Crumbs Off The Table
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crumbs Off The Table
Last played on
Don't Leave Me Starving For Your Love
Laura Lee
Don't Leave Me Starving For Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Long As I Got You
Laura Lee
As Long As I Got You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Long As I Got You
Last played on
It's How You Make It Good
Laura Lee
It's How You Make It Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's How You Make It Good
Last played on
A Man With Some Backbone
Laura Lee
A Man With Some Backbone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Man With Some Backbone
Last played on
Need To Belong
Laura Lee
Need To Belong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need To Belong
Last played on
Uptight Good Woman
Laura Lee
Uptight Good Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uptight Good Woman
Last played on
Separation Line
Laura Lee
Separation Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Separation Line
Last played on
She Will Break Your Heart
Laura Lee
She Will Break Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Will Break Your Heart
Last played on
If You CaN Beat Me Rockin' (You Can Have My Chair)
Laura Lee
If You CaN Beat Me Rockin' (You Can Have My Chair)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
