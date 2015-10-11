David FitzgeraldBorn February 1951
Dave Fitzgerald (born February 1951) is a woodwind player who plays saxophones (soprano, alto, tenor), flutes, whistles and clarinet. With Dave Bainbridge he co-founded the influential Christian progressive and Celtic folk themed band Iona. He now concentrates on Christian liturgical music, teaching his subject at Norwich Cathedral School and elsewhere.
