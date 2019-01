Dave Fitzgerald (born February 1951) is a woodwind player who plays saxophones (soprano, alto, tenor), flutes, whistles and clarinet. With Dave Bainbridge he co-founded the influential Christian progressive and Celtic folk themed band Iona. He now concentrates on Christian liturgical music, teaching his subject at Norwich Cathedral School and elsewhere.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia