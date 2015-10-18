Tibor VargaBorn 4 July 1921. Died 4 September 2003
Tibor Varga
1921-07-04
Tibor Varga Biography (Wikipedia)
Tibor Varga (4 July 1921 – 4 September 2003) was a violinist, conductor and pedagogue of worldwide renown.
Tibor Varga Tracks
Phantasy for violin and piano Op. 47 (1949)
Arnold Schoenberg
Phantasy for violin and piano Op. 47 (1949)
Phantasy for violin and piano Op. 47 (1949)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-18T18:46:28
18
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-04T18:46:28
4
Aug
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-08T18:46:28
8
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1958-09-15T18:46:28
15
Sep
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1950: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1950-08-16T18:46:28
16
Aug
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
