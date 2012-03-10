Julio Alfredo Jaramillo Laurido (October 1, 1935 – February 9, 1978) was a notable Ecuadorian singer and recording artist who performed throughout Latin America, achieving great fame for his renditions of boleros, valses, pasillos, tangos, and rancheras.

Having recorded more than 4,000 songs throughout his career, his most famous song was and is "Nuestro Juramento" well known throughout all South America. He is considered to be one of the most beloved singers of Ecuador, even before Gerardo Moran, Maximo Escaleras, and many other talents.

Jaramillo recorded with many other noteworthy Latin American artists including Puerto Rican singer, Daniel Santos; fellow Ecuadorian singer, Olimpo Cárdenas; and Colombian singer, Alci Acosta.