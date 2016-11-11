Rodney P
Rodney P (born Rodney Panton in Balham, London, 12 December 1969) is an English MC, as well as a radio and television personality who first gained attention via the UK hip hop scene in the 1980s. Since his days in the seminal UK Hip Hop group London Posse, Rodney P is widely regarded as the Godfather of British Hip Hop with the London Posse inspiring a whole generation of British emcees and producers by being the first to rap in his authentic London accent and produce a homegrown Hip Hop reggae vibe that is distinctly rooted in the UK. Rodney P has had one of the longest and most respected careers in UK hip hop. Also known as The Riddim Killa, he cites the reggae he heard while growing up as a second-generation West Indian immigrant as an influence on his dub-heavy music.
“A legendary figure within the UK hip-hop scene who has helped lay the foundations of urban music in this country” – MTV
“Flying the flag for UK hip hop… Rodney P has developed a unique, distinct identity” - Clash
"We changed the landscape of radio forever - and the story has never been told ..."
