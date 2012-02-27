The GoatsFormed 1991
The Goats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/709c620b-c085-4c8c-a46b-ffc0ee8736d1
The Goats Biography (Wikipedia)
The Goats were an American alternative hip hop trio from Philadelphia. Its members were rappers Oatie Kato (the frontman), Madd (a.k.a. "the M-A-the-double-D", a.k.a. Maxx), and Swayzack. The group recorded on Columbia Records / Ruffhouse Records.
They released albums Tricks of the Shade (1992) (produced by producer Joe "the Butcher" Nicolo) and No Goats, No Glory (1994), on Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records respectively. Both albums have since gone out of print. No Goats, No Glory peaked at No. 58 in the UK Albums Chart in August 1994.
The Goats toured with Dog Eat Dog, Cypress Hill, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys and Luscious Jackson, before disbanding in 1994.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Goats Tracks
Sort by
Typical American
The Goats
Typical American
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Typical American
Last played on
The Goats Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist