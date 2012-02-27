The Goats were an American alternative hip hop trio from Philadelphia. Its members were rappers Oatie Kato (the frontman), Madd (a.k.a. "the M-A-the-double-D", a.k.a. Maxx), and Swayzack. The group recorded on Columbia Records / Ruffhouse Records.

They released albums Tricks of the Shade (1992) (produced by producer Joe "the Butcher" Nicolo) and No Goats, No Glory (1994), on Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records respectively. Both albums have since gone out of print. No Goats, No Glory peaked at No. 58 in the UK Albums Chart in August 1994.

The Goats toured with Dog Eat Dog, Cypress Hill, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys and Luscious Jackson, before disbanding in 1994.