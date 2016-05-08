Ian Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/709c2c0b-b4b3-4564-be79-0c0e3bdfefb7
Ian Miles Tracks
Sort by
I Cannot Tell (feat. Ian Miles & Ulster Brass)
W Y Fullerton, Congregation of Derry Guildhall, Paul Leddington Wright, Geoff Ellerby & W Y Fullerton
I Cannot Tell (feat. Ian Miles & Ulster Brass)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cannot Tell (feat. Ian Miles & Ulster Brass)
Composer
Choir
Featured Artist
Conductor
Music Arranger
Lyricist
Last played on
Back to artist