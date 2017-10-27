Paula NelsonBorn 27 October 1969
Paula Nelson
Paula Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Paula Carlene Nelson (born October 27, 1969 in Houston, Texas) is an American country music singer and disc jockey. She is the daughter of country music singer and musician Willie Nelson.
