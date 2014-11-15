BeginnerGerman rap group formerly known as Absolute Beginner. Formed 1991
Beginner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/709b55e5-0286-4fda-bf7e-3aff1894554d
Beginner Biography (Wikipedia)
Beginner (formerly Absolute Beginner) is a German rap group from Hamburg, consisting of Jan Delay (aka Eizi Eiz/Eißfeldt), Denyo and DJ Mad. Their fourth album, Advanced Chemistry, was released in August 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beginner Tracks
Sort by
Liebes Lied (Instrumental)
Beginner
Liebes Lied (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liebes Lied (Instrumental)
Last played on
Liebes Liebe
Beginner
Liebes Liebe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liebes Liebe
Last played on
Beginner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist