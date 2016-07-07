Tempo Giusto is a Finnish trance music DJ, producer and composer currently residing in Turku, Finland. He is one of the leading names of Tech Trance and debuted in 2008 with the single "Agent Orange". Since then he has released music with known electronic dance music labels Black Hole Recordings, Armada Music, Ultra Records and Spinnin Records. He also owns the Finland-based Echelon Records with his older brother Ima'gin. Their collaboration on "Gemini" resulted in #1 trance release on Beatport in June 2012. Tempo Giusto holds also eight Beatport Top10 singles, with "Benzin" and "Blacksmith" charting #4. Tempo Giusto graduated from SAE Institute with a bachelor's degree in Audio Production and Recording Arts in 2011 and is currently studying Dentistry in the University of Turku.