Extreme Noise TerrorFormed 1985
Extreme Noise Terror
1985
Extreme Noise Terror Biography (Wikipedia)
Extreme Noise Terror (often abbreviated to ENT) are a British extreme metal band originally formed in Ipswich in 1985. They are considered one of the earliest and most influential European grindcore bands, particularly in the crustgrind fusion genre. Noted for one of the earliest uses of dual vocalists in hardcore, and for recording a number of sessions for BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel, Extreme Noise Terror started as a crust punk band and helped characterise the early, archetypal grindcore sound with fiercely political lyrics, grinding guitars, extremely fast tempo and often very short songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Extreme Noise Terror Tracks
Dogma, Intolerance, Control
Extreme Noise Terror
Dogma, Intolerance, Control
Dogma, Intolerance, Control
Carry On Screaming - BBC Session 10/11/1987
Extreme Noise Terror
Carry On Screaming - BBC Session 10/11/1987
Carry On Screaming - BBC Session 10/11/1987
False Profit - BBC Session 10/11/1987
Extreme Noise Terror
False Profit - BBC Session 10/11/1987
False Profit - BBC Session 10/11/1987
We The Helpless
Extreme Noise Terror
We The Helpless
We The Helpless
Carry On Screaming (John Peel 10.11.1987 )
Extreme Noise Terror
Carry On Screaming (John Peel 10.11.1987 )
Carry On Screaming (John Peel 10.11.1987 )
Conned Through Life - BBC Session 10/11/1987
Extreme Noise Terrror
Conned Through Life - BBC Session 10/11/1987
Conned Through Life - BBC Session 10/11/1987
Raping The Earth
Extreme Noise Terror
Raping The Earth
Raping The Earth
Another Nail In The Coffin
Extreme Noise Terror
Another Nail In The Coffin
Carry On Screaming
Extreme Noise Terror
Carry On Screaming
Carry On Screaming
Conned Through Life
Extreme Noise Terror
Conned Through Life
Conned Through Life
False Prophet
Extreme Noise Terror
False Prophet
False Prophet
Only In It For The Music Part 2
Extreme Noise Terror
Only In It For The Music Part 2
Only In It For The Music Part 2
Human Error
Extreme Noise Terror
Human Error
Human Error
Use Your Mind
Extreme Noise Terror
Use Your Mind
Use Your Mind
False Profit
Extreme Noise Terror
False Profit
False Profit
Extreme Noise Terror Links
