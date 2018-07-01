Gundecha Brothers
Gundecha Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Umakant Gundecha and Ramakant Gundecha, known as the Gundecha Brothers, are leading Dagarvani dhrupad singers. They always sing together. So together they have been awarded Padmashree for 2012 in the field of Art - Indian Classical Music - Vocal - Madhya Pradesh.
Gundecha Brothers Tracks
Raga Behag (Alap)
Trad.
Raga Behag (Alap)
Raga Behag (Alap)
Bandish in fast sultal
Gundecha Brothers
Bandish in fast sultal
Bandish in fast sultal
Murat man bhaye sundara saloni (Bandish in fast sultal)
Gundecha Brothers
Gundecha Brothers
Murat man bhaye sundara saloni (Bandish in fast sultal)
Jhalla from Raga Yaman
Gundecha Brothers
Jhalla from Raga Yaman
Jhalla from Raga Yaman
Raag Chamkei – Many veils
Gundecha Brothers
Raag Chamkei – Many veils
Raag Chamkei – Many veils
Shankar Suth Ganesh
Gundecha Brothers
Shankar Suth Ganesh
Shankar Suth Ganesh
Dhrupad in Raag Bhopali
Gundecha Brothers
Dhrupad in Raag Bhopali
Dhrupad in Raag Bhopali
