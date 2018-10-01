Sir Edward DownesBorn 17 June 1924. Died 10 July 2009
1924-06-17
Sir Edward Thomas ("Ted") Downes, CBE (17 June 1924 – 10 July 2009) was an English conductor, specialising in opera.
He was associated with the Royal Opera House from 1952, and with Opera Australia from 1970. He was also well known for his long working relationship with the BBC Philharmonic and for working with the Netherlands Radio Orchestra. Within the field of opera, he was particularly known as a conductor of Verdi.
He and his wife, Lady (Joan) Downes, committed assisted suicide at the Dignitas clinic in Switzerland on 10 July 2009, an event that received significant media coverage.
Les Vepres siciliennes (Ballet of the 4 Seasons: Autumn)
Giuseppe Verdi
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
Orchestra
Un bel dì vedremo (Madam Butterfly)
Giacomo Puccini
Orchestra
'Enigma' variations Op.36: Dorabella
Edward Elgar
The Russian Sailor's Dance (The Red Poppy)
Reinhold Moritzevich Glière
Autumn, from the Ballet of the Four Seasons (I vespri siciliani)
Giuseppe Verdi
Variations on an original theme ('Enigma'), Op 36
Edward Elgar
Les vêpres siciliennes (Act 3, Sc 2: Ballet, 'Spring')
Giuseppe Verdi
Conductor
Waltz from the Bronze Horseman - suite
Reinhold Moritzevich Glière
Conductor
Proms 1992: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-12T17:59:36
12
Aug
1992
Proms 1991: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-22T17:59:36
22
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-26T17:59:36
26
Jul
1991
Proms 1990: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-26T17:59:36
26
Jul
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-25T17:59:36
25
Jul
1990
