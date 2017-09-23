Two GallantsFormed 2002
Two Gallants
2002
Two Gallants Biography (Wikipedia)
Two Gallants are a guitar/drum duo from San Francisco, California. Consisting of Adam Stephens (guitar, harmonica, keyboards, piano, vocals) and Tyson Vogel (drums, guitar, vocals), the band formed in 2002. Two Gallants are often described as punk and blues-infused folk rock, with the band's sound developing deeper into rock and roll on later releases. The band has released five studio albums, two EPs, and several singles since 2004 as well as touring extensively.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Two Gallants Tracks
Prodigal Son (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2006)
Two Gallants
Feel Hard to Regain (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2006)
Two Gallants
Damnatio Memoriae (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2006)
Two Gallants
Anna's Sweater (6 Music Session, 10 Mar 2006)
Two Gallants
Despite What You've Been Told
Two Gallants
My Man Go
Two Gallants
We Are Undone
Two Gallants
Steady Rollin'
Two Gallants
Winters Youth
Two Gallants
Sunday Souvenirs
Two Gallants
My Love Won't Wait
Two Gallants
Cradle Pyre
Two Gallants
Broken Eyes
Two Gallants
The Train that Stole My Man
Two Gallants
Seems Like Home To Me
Two Gallants
Miss Meri
Two Gallants
Fly Low Carrion Crow
Two Gallants
Prodigal Son
Two Gallants
Waves Of Grain
Two Gallants
Nothin' To You
Two Gallants
Las Cruces Jail
Two Gallants
