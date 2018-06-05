Peter Ruzicka (born 3 July 1948) is a German composer and conductor of classical music.

Peter Ruzicka was born in Düsseldorf on 3 July 1948. He received his early musical training (piano, oboe and composition) at the Hamburg Conservatory. He studied composition with Hans Werner Henze and Hans Otte. He studied law and musicology in Munich, Hamburg and Berlin (doctoral thesis: Berlin, 1977). The list of his compositions includes numerous orchestral and chamber music works as well as the opera "Celan", which was premiered in Dresden in 2001. His new opera "Hölderlin" had its premiere at the Berlin State Opera in 2008.

Peter Ruzicka was artistic director of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra from 1979 to 1987 and director of the Hamburg State Opera and the Philharmonic Orchestra of Hamburg from 1988 to 1997. Moreover, he was Artistic Advisor of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam from 1997 to 1999. In 1999 he was named President of the Bavarian Theatre Academy. From 2001 to 2006, Ruzicka took over the Artistic Directorship of the Salzburg Festival. Ruzicka served as artistic director of the Munich Bienniale between 1996 and 2014. He took over from Hans Werner Henze, and was succeeded by the dual directorship of Manos Tsangaris and Daniel Ott. Since 1 July 2015, Peter Ruzicka has been managing director and Intendant of the Salzburg Easter Festival.