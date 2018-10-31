Aleksandra KurzakBorn 7 August 1977
Aleksandra Kurzak (born 7 August 1977 in Brzeg Dolny) is a Polish operatic soprano. She has performed on many prominent international stages across Europe and Northern America including Royal Opera House in London, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Vienna State Opera, and the Paris Opera. She had been successful in light and coloratura soprano roles and gradually taking on heavier roles in Italian Bel Canto and Verismo repertoire.
O soave fanciulla (La Boheme)
Giacomo Puccini
O soave fanciulla (La Boheme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
O soave fanciulla (La Boheme)
Last played on
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
Karol Szymanowski
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Karol Szymanowski
Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Stabat Mater
Last played on
Il Turco in Italia Act 2
Gioachino Rossini
Il Turco in Italia Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Il Turco in Italia Act 2
Last played on
Gianni Schicchi (O mio babbino caro)
Giacomo Puccini
Gianni Schicchi (O mio babbino caro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Gianni Schicchi (O mio babbino caro)
Last played on
La Juive: Act V
Jacques-François Gallay
La Juive: Act V
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j5gq.jpglink
La Juive: Act V
Orchestra
Last played on
Musetta's waltz-song from La Boheme
Giacomo Puccini
Musetta's waltz-song from La Boheme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Musetta's waltz-song from La Boheme
Orchestra
Last played on
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
Johann Strauss II
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
Last played on
