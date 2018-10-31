Aleksandra Kurzak (born 7 August 1977 in Brzeg Dolny) is a Polish operatic soprano. She has performed on many prominent international stages across Europe and Northern America including Royal Opera House in London, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Vienna State Opera, and the Paris Opera. She had been successful in light and coloratura soprano roles and gradually taking on heavier roles in Italian Bel Canto and Verismo repertoire.