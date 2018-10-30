amarcordFormed 1992
amarcord
1992
amarcord Biography (Wikipedia)
amarcord is a German male classical vocal ensemble based in Leipzig, founded in 1992 by five former members of the Thomanerchor. They primarily perform Medieval music, Renaissance music as well as collaborating with contemporary composers. Until 2013, the group's name was ensemble amarcord.
amarcord Tracks
Nachtgesang im Walde, D 913
Franz Schubert
Sehnsucht nach dem Walde (Waldwanderung, Op. 48)
Ferdinand Hummel
Mein G'müth ist mir verwirret
Hans Leo Hassler
De profundis clamavi
Josquin des Prez
Kyrie (Messe de Nostre Dame)
Guillaume de Machaut
Jagdlieder, Op. 137: Nos. 1. (Zur hohen Jagd), 4 (Frühe) & 5 (Bei der Flasche)
Robert Schumann
Jagdlied No.3: Jagdmorgen - A Hunting Morning
Robert Schumann
Psaume 121
Darius Milhaud
Es Steh Gott Auf Swv.356
Heinrich Schütz
Wa Kuznitse
amarcord
Saltarelle op.74
Camille Saint‐Saëns
