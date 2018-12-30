Marvin Karlton Rainwater (July 2, 1925 – September 17, 2013) was an American country and rockabilly singer and songwriter who had several hits during the late 1950s, including "Gonna Find Me a Bluebird" and "Whole Lotta Woman", a UK no.1 record. He was known for wearing Native American-themed outfits on stage and was 25 percent Cherokee.