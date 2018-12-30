Marvin RainwaterBorn 2 July 1925. Died 17 September 2013
Marvin Rainwater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7089f88e-6d18-48df-bfe1-62d23e88f404
Marvin Rainwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin Karlton Rainwater (July 2, 1925 – September 17, 2013) was an American country and rockabilly singer and songwriter who had several hits during the late 1950s, including "Gonna Find Me a Bluebird" and "Whole Lotta Woman", a UK no.1 record. He was known for wearing Native American-themed outfits on stage and was 25 percent Cherokee.
Marvin Rainwater Tracks
Gamblin man
Marvin Rainwater
Gamblin man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gamblin man
Last played on
Whole Lotta Woman
Marvin Rainwater
Whole Lotta Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whole Lotta Woman
Last played on
I Dig You Baby
Marvin Rainwater
I Dig You Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dig You Baby
Last played on
Gonna Find Me A Bluebird
Marvin Rainwater
Gonna Find Me A Bluebird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Find Me A Bluebird
Last played on
Half-Breed
Marvin Rainwater
Half-Breed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Half-Breed
Last played on
Boo Hoo
Marvin Rainwater
Boo Hoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boo Hoo
Last played on
Mr Blues
Marvin Rainwater
Mr Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Blues
Last played on
My Kind Of Blues
Marvin Rainwater
My Kind Of Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Kind Of Blues
Last played on
The Pale Faced Indian (Lament of the Cherokee Nation)
Marvin Rainwater
The Pale Faced Indian (Lament of the Cherokee Nation)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Don't Be) Late For Love
Marvin Rainwater
(Don't Be) Late For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Don't Be) Late For Love
Last played on
The Valley Of The Moon
Marvin Rainwater
The Valley Of The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Valley Of The Moon
Last played on
That's When I'll Stop Loving You
Marvin Rainwater
That's When I'll Stop Loving You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's When I'll Stop Loving You
Last played on
Marvin Rainwater Links
