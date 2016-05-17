Bleached
2011
Bleached Biography (Wikipedia)
Bleached are an American punk rock and pop punk band consisting of sisters Jennifer Clavin and Jessica Clavin, formerly of Mika Miko. The band plays a style of punk rock, pop punk, garage punk, rock and roll, noise pop and indie rock. Bleached was established in Los Angeles, California in 2011. The group have released two studio albums, Ride Your Heart (2013) and Welcome the Worms (2016), both with Dead Oceans, and charting on the Billboard magazine charts.
Bleached Performances & Interviews
Jess Clavin from Bleached talks to Nemone
2013-04-22
Nemone talks to Jess Clavin, one half of L.A punk rock group Bleached.
Jess Clavin from Bleached talks to Nemone
Bleached Tracks
Sour Candy
Bleached
Sour Candy
Sour Candy
Bleached
Wednesday Night Melody
Wednesday Night Melody
Keep On Keepin' On
Bleached
Keep On Keepin' On
Keep On Keepin' On
FOR THE FEEL
Bleached
FOR THE FEEL
FOR THE FEEL
Searching Through The Past (6 Music Session, May 2013)
Bleached
Searching Through The Past (6 Music Session, May 2013)
Next Stop (6 Music Session, May 2013)
Bleached
Next Stop (6 Music Session, May 2013)
Dead In Your Head (6 Music Session, May 2013)
Bleached
Dead In Your Head (6 Music Session, May 2013)
Dreaming Without You
Bleached
Dreaming Without You
Dreaming Without You
Searching Through The Past
Bleached
Searching Through The Past
Searching Through The Past
Dead In Your Head
Bleached
Dead In Your Head
Dead In Your Head
