Bleached are an American punk rock and pop punk band consisting of sisters Jennifer Clavin and Jessica Clavin, formerly of Mika Miko. The band plays a style of punk rock, pop punk, garage punk, rock and roll, noise pop and indie rock. Bleached was established in Los Angeles, California in 2011. The group have released two studio albums, Ride Your Heart (2013) and Welcome the Worms (2016), both with Dead Oceans, and charting on the Billboard magazine charts.