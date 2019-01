Sérgio Roberto Veloso de Oliveira (born Recife, 16 February 1969), known as Siba, is a popular Brazilian folk-rock singer and songwriter. Sergio Veloso, or Siba, founded the band Mestre Ambrósio which was popular in the 1990s. After 2000 he turned to folk music with the band Fuloresta, backed by traditional brass musicians, and then in the late 2000s to experimental and electric music with Avante (2012). In 2015 Siba returned to more political themes with De Baile Solto.