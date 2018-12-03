Johnny LeeCountry singer. Born 3 July 1946
Johnny Lee
1946-07-03
Johnny Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
John Lee Ham (born July 3, 1946), known professionally as Johnny Lee, is an American country music singer. His 1980 single "Lookin' for Love" became a crossover hit, spending three weeks at number 1 on the Billboard country singles chart while also appearing in the Top 5 on the Billboard Pop chart and Top 10 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart. He racked up a total of 17 top 40 country hits in the early and mid-1980s.
Johnny Lee Tracks
Bet Your Heart On Me
Johnny Lee
Bet Your Heart On Me
Bet Your Heart On Me
Lookin for Love
Johnny Lee
Lookin for Love
Lookin for Love
Cherokee Fiddle
Johnny Lee
Cherokee Fiddle
Cherokee Fiddle
Bayou Christmas
Johnny Lee
Bayou Christmas
Bayou Christmas
Performer
Country Party
Johnny Lee
Country Party
Country Party
Johnny Lee Links
