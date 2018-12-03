John Lee Ham (born July 3, 1946), known professionally as Johnny Lee, is an American country music singer. His 1980 single "Lookin' for Love" became a crossover hit, spending three weeks at number 1 on the Billboard country singles chart while also appearing in the Top 5 on the Billboard Pop chart and Top 10 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart. He racked up a total of 17 top 40 country hits in the early and mid-1980s.