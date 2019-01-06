Jaz Dhami
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02b5l74.jpg
1986-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/707b2b4a-3f5d-40ae-a699-908ceb7af304
Jaz Dhami Performances & Interviews
- Jaz Dhami: "You can expect something really experimental!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055tl8p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055tl8p.jpg2017-06-13T18:44:00.000ZJaz Dhami tells Bobby about his latest single, Oye Hoye Oye Hoye.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055tl4x
Jaz Dhami: "You can expect something really experimental!"
- Jaz Dhami's Next Big Collaborationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045bx1x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045bx1x.jpg2016-08-20T19:02:00.000ZJaz revealed to PHS who he'll be working with next! It doesn't get much bigger than this.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045bx3k
Jaz Dhami's Next Big Collaboration
- Mim pranks Jaz Dhami!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sjc8f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sjc8f.jpg2016-04-28T22:00:00.000ZAnother awkward prank! Mim calls Jaz Dhami and & mixes him up with H Dhami three times!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sjc9c
Mim pranks Jaz Dhami!
- Jaz Dhamihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sgf9v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sgf9v.jpg2016-04-28T09:12:00.000ZCheeky chappy Jaz Dhami proves that he is ready for his performance at Asian Network Live by showing off his vocal rangehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sgcr6
Jaz Dhami
- Asian Network Live Old Skool - Jaz Dhamihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rn150.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rn150.jpg2016-04-21T14:00:00.000ZJaz Dhami's old time favourite Old Skool track is Nazran to Gir Gayi by Sardool Sikanderhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rn186
Asian Network Live Old Skool - Jaz Dhami
- 'I'm so excited' - Jaz Dhami announces he is performing Asian Network Livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02b5l74.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02b5l74.jpg2016-03-09T12:16:00.000ZJaz Dhami talks to Tommy to announce he will performing at Asian Network Live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m01pr
'I'm so excited' - Jaz Dhami announces he is performing Asian Network Live
- Behind The Bhangra: Jaz Dhami.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kzlx8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kzlx8.jpg2016-02-28T21:13:00.000ZFor the very first time, hear the intimate and personal stories of Jaz Dhami’s journey from childhood to Bhangra star.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kzlyg
Behind The Bhangra: Jaz Dhami.
- Jaz Dhami chats about God Only Knowshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0287tyl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0287tyl.jpg2014-10-07T19:05:00.000ZJaz Dhami speaks to Bobby about being part of the special BBC Music collaboration trackhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028665f
Jaz Dhami chats about God Only Knows
- Jaz Dhami speaks to Dipps Bhamrahhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017h31x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017h31x.jpg2013-04-09T16:43:00.000ZJaz Dhami is on the phone to Dipps to chat about his latest tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017h325
Jaz Dhami speaks to Dipps Bhamrah
Jaz Dhami Tracks
Sort by
Cyclone
Jaz Dhami
Cyclone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06h06kw.jpglink
Cyclone
Performer
Last played on
Kurti Mal Mal Di (feat. Kanika Kapoor & Shortie)
Jaz Dhami
Kurti Mal Mal Di (feat. Kanika Kapoor & Shortie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05l2pgv.jpglink
Kurti Mal Mal Di (feat. Kanika Kapoor & Shortie)
Last played on
Shehar Vich Galan
Manj Musik
Shehar Vich Galan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swqv4.jpglink
Shehar Vich Galan
Haan
Jaz Dhami
Haan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kfrsm.jpglink
Haan
Last played on
Aitvaar
Jaz Dhami
Aitvaar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cyj2y.jpglink
Aitvaar
Last played on
Ghalla Gurian (AN Presents: The Legalised Project, 02 Nov 2018)
Jaz Dhami
Ghalla Gurian (AN Presents: The Legalised Project, 02 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kfrsm.jpglink
Ghalla Gurian (AN Presents: The Legalised Project, 02 Nov 2018)
Last played on
Teri Ah
Jaz Dhami
Teri Ah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hx16s.jpglink
Teri Ah
Last played on
Zulfa (Reprise) (feat. Dr. Zeus)
Jaz Dhami
Zulfa (Reprise) (feat. Dr. Zeus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kfrsm.jpglink
Zulfa (Reprise) (feat. Dr. Zeus)
Last played on
High Heels (feat. Honey Singh)
Jaz Dhami
High Heels (feat. Honey Singh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv8sr.jpglink
Theke Wali
Jaz Dhami
Theke Wali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kfrsm.jpglink
Theke Wali
Last played on
Jean Teri
Raftaar
Jean Teri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j430z.jpglink
Jean Teri
Last played on
Desi Girls Do it Better
RaOol
Desi Girls Do it Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db9v6.jpglink
Desi Girls Do it Better
Last played on
Faasla
Jaz Dhami
Faasla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kfrsm.jpglink
Faasla
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jaz Dhami
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Friday Night is BBC Music Night
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9q5v2
City Halls
2015-06-05T17:58:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bqjty.jpg
5
Jun
2015
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Friday Night is BBC Music Night
20:00
City Halls
A Summer of Music: Manchester Mela
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e34mxj/acts/a3dbj5
Manchester
2013-07-06T17:58:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cfcvj.jpg
6
Jul
2013
A Summer of Music: Manchester Mela
Manchester
Live Session: New Music Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/end2fx/acts/ap3mxj
London
2013-07-03T17:58:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c9pn4.jpg
3
Jul
2013
Live Session: New Music Day
London
Jaz Dhami Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist