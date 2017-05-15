Fiona Boyes is an Australian blues musician. She has been recording for more than 25 years and tours regularly in Australia, the United States, and Europe.

Boyes' debut US release Lucky 13 was nominated by the Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee for the 2007 Blues Music Awards, 'Contemporary Blues Album of the Year'. She has since received three further BMA nominations for 'Traditional Female Blues Artist' (2010), 'Acoustic BluesAlbum of the Year' (2009), 'Contemporary Female Blues Artist' (2008), and her 2008 release Live From Bluesville won the US Blues Critics Award for Best Live Blues Album. Boyes has also received 15 national recording and performance awards in Australia.

Boyes has toured and recorded with many, including Hubert Sumlin and Bob Margolin. Boyes was described by Grammy Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame pianist, Pinetop Perkins, as "the best gal guitarist I heard since Memphis Minnie."[This quote needs a citation]

She plays both acoustic and electric, covering pre-war Delta slide, laments, single chord Mississippi Hills grooves, Piedmont finger picking, New Orleans barrelhouse, Memphis soul, classic Chicago, Texas swing, and the uptown sound of the West Coast.