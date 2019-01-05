The Wedding Present
1985
The Wedding Present are a British indie rock group originally formed in 1985 in Leeds, England, from the ashes of the Lost Pandas. The band's music has evolved from fast-paced indie rock in the vein of their most obvious influences The Fall, Buzzcocks and Gang of Four to more varied forms. Throughout their career, they have been led by vocalist and guitarist David Gedge, the band's only constant member.
The Wedding Present Performances & Interviews
The Wedding Present Tracks
My Favourite Dress
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
Kennedy
Kennedy
Step Into Christmas
Step Into Christmas
White Riot
White Riot
Everyone Thinks He Looks Daft
Everyone Thinks He Looks Daft
Brassneck
Brassneck
Brassneck - 6 Music session 07/12/2010
Brassneck - 6 Music session 07/12/2010
California
California
Shatner
Shatner
Getting Better
Getting Better
The Waters Fine - Riley Session 081018
The Waters Fine - Riley Session 081018
Felicity (6 Music Session 08/10/18)
Felicity (6 Music Session 08/10/18)
Getting Nowhere Fast (6 Music Session 08/10/18)
Go Out And Get 'em, Boy (6 Music Session 08/10/18)
Panama (6 Music Session 08/10/18)
Panama (6 Music Session 08/10/18)
I'm From Further North Than You
I'm From Further North Than You
A Million Miles
A Million Miles
Carolyn
Carolyn
(Make Me Smile) Come Up and See Me
(Make Me Smile) Come Up and See Me
This Boy Can Wait
This Boy Can Wait
Bear (6 Music Session, 8 Sep 2016)
Bear (6 Music Session, 8 Sep 2016)
