MegafaunFormed August 2006
Megafaun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70760805-33c4-4ed0-8637-be2ecf1b02cc
Megafaun Biography (Wikipedia)
Megafaun is an American psychedelic folk band based in Durham, North Carolina.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Megafaun Tracks
Sort by
Heretofore
Megafaun
Heretofore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heretofore
Last played on
The Fade
Megafaun
The Fade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fade
Last played on
Megafaun Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist