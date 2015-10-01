Marta BeňačkováMezzo-soprano. Born 29 August 1953
Marta Beňačková
1953-08-29
Marta Beňačková Biography (Wikipedia)
Marta Beňačková (29 August 1953, Bratislava) is a Slovak mezzo-soprano who has had an active performing career since the 1970s in concerts, operas, and recitals.
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
