RadianAustrian electronic / post-rock band. Formed 1996
1996
Radian is an Austrian experimental music group.
Their music touches on instrumental rock, post-rock, jazz and electronica, and is notable for imitating some of the more demanding musical structures of intelligent dance music.
The trio was formed in 1996, in Vienna.
Moon River
John Norman
Scary Objects
Radian
Pickup Pickout
Radian
Shift
Radian
Git Cut Derivat
Radian
