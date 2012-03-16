8 Eyed Spy
8 Eyed Spy Biography
8 Eyed Spy was an American no wave band from New York City, consisting of Lydia Lunch (ex-Teenage Jesus and the Jerks and Beirut Slump) and Jim Sclavunos (also ex-Teenage Jesus and Beirut Slump), Michael Paumgardhen, Pat Irwin and George Scott III.
8 Eyed Spy Tracks
Diddy Wah Diddy
8 Eyed Spy
