Detachments are a London-based, Post-punk influenced Art rock/electronic group led by Bastien Marshal (born Manchester). They were discovered and signed by Thisisnotanexit Records in 2008.

Limited edition 12" release Fear No Fear received excellent reviews including Single of the Day in The Times reviewed by Trevor Jackson who liked what he heard so much that he later went on to produce Messages and The Flowers That Fell.

Official debut The Flowers That Fell (released 2009) achieved NME Radio A-List status, Drowned In Sound Single of The Day and BBC Radio 1 Alternative Single of The Week on Steve Lamacq's In New Music We Trust show, the track also featured at number 3 in NME magazine's 10 Tracks You Have To Hear feature.

Second single Circles was produced by James Ford and accompanied by H.A.L. produced by Andrew Weatherall. The package includes several acclaimed remixes including the Round&Round Mix by Dubstep pioneer Martyn which is featured on the Fabric 50 compilation.