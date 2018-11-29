JACK Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/706e1bc8-aab9-4e44-9c70-2e2161e6de4e
JACK Quartet Tracks
Sort by
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 no 2, HWV313
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 no 2, HWV313
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 no 2, HWV313
Last played on
Tetras
Iannis Xenakis
Tetras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6t.jpglink
Tetras
Hypersea
Suzanne Farrin
Hypersea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwny.jpglink
Hypersea
Quadriga
Simon Holt
Quadriga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1b3.jpglink
Quadriga
Rebonds B
Iannis Xenakis
Rebonds B
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6t.jpglink
Rebonds B
Obscure Objects of Desire - a study in frustration for Luis Bunuel - In Memoriam
John Zorn
Obscure Objects of Desire - a study in frustration for Luis Bunuel - In Memoriam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhf2.jpglink
Obscure Objects of Desire - a study in frustration for Luis Bunuel - In Memoriam
Last played on
Dream of the Canyon Wren
John Luther Adams
Dream of the Canyon Wren
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpxs.jpglink
Dream of the Canyon Wren
Last played on
Ergma
Iannis Xenakis
Ergma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6t.jpglink
Ergma
Last played on
The Wind In High Places: 1 - Above Sunset Pass
John Luther Adams
The Wind In High Places: 1 - Above Sunset Pass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpxs.jpglink
The Wind In High Places: 1 - Above Sunset Pass
Last played on
Sky with Four Suns (from Canticles of the Sky)
John Luther Adams
Sky with Four Suns (from Canticles of the Sky)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpxs.jpglink
Sky with Four Suns (from Canticles of the Sky)
Last played on
BASCA LIC Christopher Trapani Visions and Revisions
Christopher Trapani & JACK Quartet
BASCA LIC Christopher Trapani Visions and Revisions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BASCA LIC Christopher Trapani Visions and Revisions
Composer
Last played on
Xenakis: Ergma
JACK Quartet
Xenakis: Ergma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Xenakis: Ergma
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at … Cadogan Hall 5
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e58gfx
Cadogan Hall
2018-08-13T18:12:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p062d9xy.jpg
13
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at … Cadogan Hall 5
Cadogan Hall
JACK Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lutoslawski
-
Elliott Carter at 100
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 and Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 4
-
Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations
-
Lutosławski: Partita - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Paroles tissées - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Concerto for Orchestra - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Piano Concerto - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Symphonic Variations - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Cello Concerto - Preview Clip
Back to artist