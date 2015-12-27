Peter Broadbent
Peter Broadbent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/706b6848-4f67-4ff5-91b6-fb2f37334832
Peter Broadbent Tracks
Sort by
It Came upon the Midnight Clear
Ferenc Farkas
It Came upon the Midnight Clear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
It Came upon the Midnight Clear
Last played on
The Mermaid
Orjan Harveit, Ralph Vaughan Williams, The Joyful Company of Singers & Peter Broadbent
The Mermaid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mermaid
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 36 - Choral Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4m3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T17:51:24
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 36 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist