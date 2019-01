Field Mob is an American hip hop music group from Albany, Georgia, composed of artists Shawn Timothy Johnson and Darion Crawford, better known by their stage names, Shawn Jay and Smoke respectively. Field Mob is currently signed to T-Pain's label Nappy Boy Entertainment and managed by La' Roc Management Group owned by Christopher King (grandson of B.B. King).

