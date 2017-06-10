Field MobFormed 2000
Field Mob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70634dab-0220-4fce-b4b0-5ea37e7f0e12
Field Mob Biography (Wikipedia)
Field Mob is an American hip hop music group from Albany, Georgia, composed of artists Shawn Timothy Johnson and Darion Crawford, better known by their stage names, Shawn Jay and Smoke respectively. Field Mob is currently signed to T-Pain's label Nappy Boy Entertainment and managed by La' Roc Management Group owned by Christopher King (grandson of B.B. King).
Field Mob Tracks
Georgia (feat. Jamie Foxx & Ludacris)
Field Mob
Georgia (feat. Jamie Foxx & Ludacris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdxy.jpglink
Georgia (feat. Jamie Foxx & Ludacris)
Last played on
Georgia
Ludacris
Georgia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdn0.jpglink
Georgia
Last played on
So What
Ciara
So What
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdlt.jpglink
So What
Last played on
So What (feat Ciara)
Field Mob
So What (feat Ciara)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So What (feat Ciara)
Last played on
