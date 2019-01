Terri Lyne Carrington (born August 4, 1965) is a jazz drummer, composer, singer, record producer and entrepreneur. She has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, Clark Terry, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Joe Sample, Al Jarreau, Yellowjackets, and many others. She toured with each of Hancock's musical configurations (from electric to acoustic) between 1997 and 2007.

In 2007 she was appointed professor at her alma mater, Berklee College of Music, where she received an honorary doctorate in 2003. She has won three Grammy Awards.

Carrington also serves as Artistic Director of the Berklee Beantown Jazz Festival.