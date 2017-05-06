Ernest IrvingBorn 6 November 1878. Died 24 October 1953
Ernest Irving
1878-11-06
Ernest Irving Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Irving (6 November 1878 – 24 October 1953) was an English composer and conductor, primarily remembered for his involvement in film music.
Irving was born in Godalming, Surrey. He composed, among others, scores for the Ealing comedy Whisky Galore! and Turned Out Nice Again starring George Formby. Ralph Vaughan Williams dedicated his Sinfonia antartica (1953) to him. Irving's achievements earned him the rarely awarded honorary membership of the Royal Philharmonic Society in 1951. William Walton's second string quartet in A minor was dedicated to him. He died in Ealing, London, aged 74.
Ernest Irving Tracks
The Prelude to Whisky Galore
Pool of London (1951) - Titles
Nicholas Nickleby (1947) - Suite
Kind Hearts and Coronets - Overture
