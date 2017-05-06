Ernest Irving (6 November 1878 – 24 October 1953) was an English composer and conductor, primarily remembered for his involvement in film music.

Irving was born in Godalming, Surrey. He composed, among others, scores for the Ealing comedy Whisky Galore! and Turned Out Nice Again starring George Formby. Ralph Vaughan Williams dedicated his Sinfonia antartica (1953) to him. Irving's achievements earned him the rarely awarded honorary membership of the Royal Philharmonic Society in 1951. William Walton's second string quartet in A minor was dedicated to him. He died in Ealing, London, aged 74.