Luan Rafael Domingos Santana (born March 13, 1991;) is a Brazilian singer-songwriter. His first live album was a bestseller throughout 2010, selling over 100,000 copies. His second album was recorded live in December 2010 at the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro and was released in 2011. The first single, "Adrenalina", a song that hit the top spot on the Billboard charts. The second single from this album, "Química Do Amor", features Bahian singer Ivete Sangalo.