Luan SantanaBorn 13 March 1991
Luan Santana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70598780-d9bf-47f3-9c7e-292f8608c103
Luan Santana Biography (Wikipedia)
Luan Rafael Domingos Santana (born March 13, 1991;) is a Brazilian singer-songwriter. His first live album was a bestseller throughout 2010, selling over 100,000 copies. His second album was recorded live in December 2010 at the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro and was released in 2011. The first single, "Adrenalina", a song that hit the top spot on the Billboard charts. The second single from this album, "Química Do Amor", features Bahian singer Ivete Sangalo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luan Santana Tracks
Sort by
Luan Santana Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist