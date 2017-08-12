Geoffrey Sumner (20 November 1908, Ilfracombe, Devon – 29 September 1989, Alderney, Channel Islands) was a British actor. As well as appearing in a number of films, he was also a commentator for British Movietone News.,

His parents were Edmund and Kathleen Marion (Brook). He married Gwen Williams Roberts, and they had three daughters.

A sample of "Train Sequence" ("This is a journey into sound") from the LP A Journey Into Stereo Sound (1958) was used by different artists like Eric B. & Rakim in their track Paid in Full, Bomb the Bass (Beat Dis), Public Enemy (Welcome to the Terrordome), Anthrax (Potter's Field) and Jauz x Marshmello (Magic). In July 1969 he played Sir Lancelot Spratt in the 1969 BBC radio show version of Doctor in the House, alongside Richard Briers.