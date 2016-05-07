Nathalie Manfrino is a French soprano. For UNIVERSAL- DECCA, She recorded her first disc, "French Heroines" with The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, DECCA label, which received the Golden Orpheus and the "Georg Solti prize". Her second solo recording album, Méditations, is a tribute to Jules Massenet, with the Monte-Carlo philharmonic orchestra conducted by Michel Plasson.

She was given the medal of chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the minister of culture in 2011.

In November 2001, Nathalie Manfrino makes her debut on stage as Mélisande in Debussy’s “PELLEAS et MELISANDE” at the Marseille Opera House, and in Toulouse’s Theatre du Capitole. July 2003 sees Nathalie as Roxane in Alfano’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Montpellier’s Opera-Comédie and for the Radio-France Festival (DVD-Deutsche Grammophon). Since, on stage she has been: Marguerite - FAUST Gounod, Roxane - CYRANO Alfano, Michaela - CARMEN Bizet, Sarah-LE REVENANT, Eurydice-ORPHÉE Gluck, Juliette - ROMEO Gounod, Fiordiligi - COSI Mozart, Rozenn - LE ROI D’YS, Manon - MANON Massenet, Mimi - BOHÈME Puccini, Thaïs - THAÏS Massenet, Héro - BÉATRICE et BENEDICT Berlioz, Leïla - PÉCHEURS Bizet, Mireille - MIREILLE Gounod, Lodoiska - LODOISKA Cherubini, Clelia Conti - CHARTREUSE DE PARME Sauguet, la princesse Saamcheddine - MAROUF Henri Rabaud, Gilda - RIGOLETTO Verdi, Violetta - TRAVIATA Verdi.