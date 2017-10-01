Asia Argento (born Aria Maria Vittoria Rossa Argento, 20 September 1975) is an Italian actress and director. The daughter of filmmaker Dario Argento, she had roles in the films XXX (2002), Land of the Dead (2005) and Marie Antoinette (2006). She has won two David di Donatello awards for Best Actress for Let's Not Keep in Touch (1994) and Traveling Companion (1996).

After the Weinstein scandal in 2017, she became a leader of the "#MeToo" women's rights movement. In August 2018, The New York Times detailed allegations that Argento sexually assaulted actor Jimmy Bennett in 2013 when he was 17 and she was 37; Argento denied the allegations.