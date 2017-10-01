Asia ArgentoBorn 20 September 1975
Asia Argento
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/70557fe1-5e95-462c-9570-aa1182c18641
Asia Argento Biography (Wikipedia)
Asia Argento (born Aria Maria Vittoria Rossa Argento, 20 September 1975) is an Italian actress and director. The daughter of filmmaker Dario Argento, she had roles in the films XXX (2002), Land of the Dead (2005) and Marie Antoinette (2006). She has won two David di Donatello awards for Best Actress for Let's Not Keep in Touch (1994) and Traveling Companion (1996).
After the Weinstein scandal in 2017, she became a leader of the "#MeToo" women's rights movement. In August 2018, The New York Times detailed allegations that Argento sexually assaulted actor Jimmy Bennett in 2013 when he was 17 and she was 37; Argento denied the allegations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Asia Argento Tracks
Sort by
Wait For Signal (feat. Asia Argento)
Tricky
Wait For Signal (feat. Asia Argento)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsw.jpglink
Wait For Signal (feat. Asia Argento)
Last played on
Asia Argento Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist