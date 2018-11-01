Carole ShelleyBorn 16 August 1939
Carole Shelley
1939-08-16
Carole Shelley Biography (Wikipedia)
Carole Augusta Shelley (16 August 1939 – 31 August 2018) was a British-American actress who made her career in the United States. Her many stage roles included the character of Madame Morrible in the original Broadway cast of the musical Wicked. She won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in The Elephant Man in 1979.
Carole Shelley Tracks
The Wizard And I
Idina Menzel
The Wizard And I
The Wizard And I
Carole Shelley Links
