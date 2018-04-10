Camille Yarbrough (born January 8, 1938) is an American musician, actress, poet, activist, television producer, and author.

She is best known for "Take Yo' Praise", which Fatboy Slim sampled in his track "Praise You" in 1998. "Take Yo' Praise" was originally recorded in 1975 for Yarbrough's first album, The Iron Pot Cooker, released on Vanguard Records. The album was based on the 1971 stage dramatization of Yarbrough's one-woman, spoken word show, Tales and Tunes of an African American Griot. She toured nationally with this show during the 1970s and 1980s. Yarbrough's second album, Ancestor House, is a spoken word/soul/blues album that she released on her own record label, Maat Music, in 2003. Ancestor House was recorded live at Joe's Pub in New York City.