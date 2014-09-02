Micky & the Motorcars is an alternative country band formed in Stanley, Idaho that is now based in Austin, Texas. Formed in Idaho originally, the band has its roots from two of the founding members, Mickey and Gary Braun, are the sons of outlaw country and western swing musical icon Muzzie Braun of Stanley, Idaho and are the brothers of Cody Braun and Willy Braun of the Texas based roots rock band Reckless Kelly.

The band consists of Micky Braun (acoustic guitar, lead vocals), Gary Braun (lead & harmony vocals, guitars, mandolin, harmonica), Josh Owen (lead guitar, pedal steel), Joe Fladger (bass), and Bobby Paugh (drums & percussion).

The band is also tied to the Texas Music movement and to a lesser extent the Oklahoma based Red Dirt Music Scene. Every year the band, in conjunction with their brothers and fellow musicians in Reckless Kelly, host the Braun Brothers Reunion in Idaho to celebrate the music and different artists from the genre.

The band has released five mainstream albums, including a live album.