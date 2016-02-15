Martino Tirimo (born 19 December 1942) is a Cypriot classical pianist.

Tirimo's playing is often compared to that of Schnabel, Arrau, Rubinstein and other great pianists.[according to whom?] He was born in Larnaca into a musical family in Cyprus and began piano and violin lessons with his father, a distinguished conductor and violinist. He gave his first concert at the age of six, performed Haydn's Concerto in D at eight and when only twelve he conducted seven complete performances of Verdi's La Traviata, including soloists from La Scala, Milan.

At the age of sixteen he won the Franz Liszt Scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music in London, graduating with the highest honours, after which he completed his studies in Vienna. In 1971 and 1972 victories in the International Piano Competitions in Munich and Geneva launched his international career.

Tirimo has appeared with many of the world's leading orchestras, including the major British orchestras and those in Berlin, Cleveland, Dresden, Leipzig, Prague and Vienna. With the Dresden Philharmonic he directed several cycles of Beethoven's five piano concertos from the keyboard in various concert halls in Germany and the Royal Festival Hall, London.