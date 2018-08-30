U2Akiyama, Uni
U2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/704acdbb-1415-4782-b0b6-0596b8c55e46
U2 Tracks
Sort by
Desire
U2
Desire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjfw.jpglink
Desire
Last played on
Bad
U2
Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjfw.jpglink
Bad
Last played on
Pride (In The Name Of Love)
U2
Pride (In The Name Of Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0222tzg.jpglink
Pride (In The Name Of Love)
Last played on
Pride (In The Name Of Love) (snippet)
U2
Pride (In The Name Of Love) (snippet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U2
Get Out Of Your Own Way
U2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U2
Performer
Last played on
You're The Best Thing About Me
U2
You're The Best Thing About Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05f95dt.jpglink
You're The Best Thing About Me
Last played on
In God's Country
U2
In God's Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjfw.jpglink
In God's Country
Last played on
Angel Of Harlem
U2
Angel Of Harlem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjfw.jpglink
Angel Of Harlem
Last played on
Vertigo
U2
Vertigo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sjwx1.jpglink
Vertigo
Last played on
Sunday Bloody Sunday
U2
Sunday Bloody Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjfw.jpglink
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Last played on
Cedarwood Road
U2
Cedarwood Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cedarwood Road
Last played on
Instant Karma
U2
Instant Karma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Instant Karma
Last played on
Every Breaking Wave
U2
Every Breaking Wave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fqx9q.jpglink
Every Breaking Wave
Last played on
The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)
U2
The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026f4fs.jpglink
The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone)
Last played on
Invisible
U2
Invisible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4pfx.jpglink
Invisible
Last played on
Ordinary Love
U2
Ordinary Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjfw.jpglink
Ordinary Love
Last played on
U2 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The end of R.E.M.
-
R.E.M. on meeting David Bowie
-
Michael Stipe from R.E.M. and his beard
-
Jo tests R.E.M. on their modern day acronym knowledge...
-
"How dare you NOT mention my mullet!" - Bono on the original Joshua Tree shows
-
Bono on the Joshua Tree Tour 2017
-
Bono on Miss Sarajevo
-
Bono on Brexit
-
Bono tells Chris about U2's first practice of The Joshua Tree in 30 years!
-
Jo Whiley in conversation with R.E.M.
Back to artist