Christian Wargo (born September 22, 1976) is a guitarist and vocalist for the bands Fleet Foxes, Crystal Skulls and Poor Moon. He is a former member of Danielson Famile and David Bazan's Pedro the Lion.

Wargo's first band, Scientific, released its debut album From the Nest of Idea in 2002 via Burnt Toast Vinyl.

In 2004, he formed Crystal Skulls in Seattle with a lineup comprising drummer Casey Foubert and bass guitarist Yuuki Matthews. They released two albums through Suicide Squeeze and toured the United States with Black Mountain and Helio Sequence.

At the time, Wargo was sharing a practice space with fellow Seattle band Fleet Foxes and in 2007 Wargo joined Fleet Foxes, and Foubert and Matthews joined Sufjan Stevens.

In 2012 Wargo released songs written prior to joining Fleet Foxes under the name Poor Moon, released on Sub Pop in the United States and Bella Union in Europe.

In 2014 Wargo revived Crystal Skulls with drummer Aaron Sperske (Father John Misty, Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, Beachwood Sparks, Lilys), Todd Dahlhoff (Electric Guest, Devendra Banhart), George Holdcroft (Daniel Johnston), and Thomas Hunter (Portugal. The Man, The Heavy).