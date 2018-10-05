Félix Pérez CardozoBorn 20 November 1908. Died 9 June 1952
Félix Pérez Cardozo Biography (Wikipedia)
Félix Pérez Cardozo (20 November 1908 – 9 June 1952) was an Paraguayan harpist.
Pérez Cardozo died on June 9, 1952 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Félix Pérez Cardozo Tracks
Pájaro Campana (Road Trip)
Llegada (Polka Paraguaya) for guitar
